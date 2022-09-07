City puts out a request for proposals for Home Sweet Home in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is putting out a request for proposals for the historic Home Sweet Home building.

They had to buy the home on 4th Avenue NW and move it across the street to make room for flood protection.

The building is marked for historic preservation so the city is working out what its responsibilities are towards it. The properties around it can’t be sold because they were purchased with federal funding to clear for flood protection. The council had to choose between auction or RFP. Some members asked about the properties neighboring the building as well.

“The property the Home Sweet Home is on is a little bit different because we purchased that property specifically to move Home Sweet Home to, and that was always the plan, but those neighboring properties cannot be sold and it is not something the council can override because it is a federal law requirement,” said Harold Stewart, city manager.

The building was moved in 2018. They are looking to sell the building and land it is currently on.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.