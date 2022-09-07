City of Bismarck makes statement about downtown construction

Downtown Bismarck construction
Downtown Bismarck construction(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck released a statement on social media concerning the impact of road construction in downtown Bismarck.

The city said they recognize the struggle that downtown businesses are facing. The construction on 4th street began on August 1 and is expected to last 6 weeks. According to the city, that project is still on schedule. They said the challenges they’ve faced have been both out of the contractor’s control, such as weather and supply chain disruptions, and within the contractor’s control like moving crews to other projects to try to work more efficiently.

They say construction is still set to be completed in time for the Downtowner’s Street Fair, on September 16 and 17.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill

Latest News

Monkeypox
First District Health Unit breaks down monkeypox for Minot
Mandan Hockey Club bringing Stanley Cup to Mandan
Stanley Cup coming to Mandan
Secretary of State Al Jaeger
ND Supreme Court orders term limit measure to appear on November ballot
Making hay in Flasher
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year