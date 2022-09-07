Animal Health Board changes state bird flu rules

Animal Health Board
Animal Health Board(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Board of Animal Health made changes to their policies surrounding avian flu in North Dakota.

In the event of a case of bird flu, they voted unanimously to ban all movement in and out of the affected county and surrounding counties for 30 days, instead of shutting down the state entirely, which was the previous policy. The new rule is based on an improvement in record-keeping. If they find this doesn’t prove to be successful, they plan to shut down bird commerce statewide.

“What we decided is if we do not get better compliance with records of where these birds are coming from with names, addresses, and phone numbers, then we’re going to shut the state down again, totally,” said Dr. Gerald Kitto, president of the State Animal Health Board.

One reason shutting down county by county might not be successful is because of difficult-to-regulate unsanctioned swaps where producers privately buy and sell birds. Backyard flocks and commercial farms have different requirements when coming back from bird flu, but for small operations, they’re required to rid their properties of birds for 150 days.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted

Latest News

Monkeypox
First District Health Unit breaks down monkeypox for Minot
Mandan Hockey Club bringing Stanley Cup to Mandan
Stanley Cup coming to Mandan
Downtown Bismarck construction
City of Bismarck makes statement about downtown construction
Secretary of State Al Jaeger
ND Supreme Court orders term limit measure to appear on November ballot