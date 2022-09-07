Animal Health Board changes state bird flu rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Board of Animal Health made changes to their policies surrounding avian flu in North Dakota.

In the event of a case of bird flu, they voted unanimously to ban all movement in and out of the affected county and surrounding counties for 30 days, instead of shutting down the state entirely, which was the previous policy. The new rule is based on an improvement in record-keeping. If they find this doesn’t prove to be successful, they plan to shut down bird commerce statewide.

“What we decided is if we do not get better compliance with records of where these birds are coming from with names, addresses, and phone numbers, then we’re going to shut the state down again, totally,” said Dr. Gerald Kitto, president of the State Animal Health Board.

One reason shutting down county by county might not be successful is because of difficult-to-regulate unsanctioned swaps where producers privately buy and sell birds. Backyard flocks and commercial farms have different requirements when coming back from bird flu, but for small operations, they’re required to rid their properties of birds for 150 days.

