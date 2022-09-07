Air quality expected to improve later this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you went outside this week, you might have noticed that the sky was a little hazy or milky-colored. This is due to wildfires in the western part of the country and Canada.

People with respiratory issues were cautioned on Tuesday to limit or avoid their time outside as air quality worsened. The air quality index (AQI) was at 110 on Tuesday evening in Bismarck, which is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

With the wind from the south on Wednesday, air quality improved slightly, as the AQI in Bismarck was at 95, in the “moderate” category, as of 6 p.m.

But things are set to change on Thursday.

“The wind is in our favor today. But the cold front is coming through, so tomorrow might be another different picture again. We will see how the weather does, what happens here in the near future,” said Ryan Mills, ambient air monitoring program director.

The air quality is expected to clear up once the wildfires stop.

