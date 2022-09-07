Air quality expected to improve later this week

Bismarck State College SkyWatch camera as of Wednesday afternoon
Bismarck State College SkyWatch camera as of Wednesday afternoon(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you went outside this week, you might have noticed that the sky was a little hazy or milky-colored. This is due to wildfires in the western part of the country and Canada.

People with respiratory issues were cautioned on Tuesday to limit or avoid their time outside as air quality worsened. The air quality index (AQI) was at 110 on Tuesday evening in Bismarck, which is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

With the wind from the south on Wednesday, air quality improved slightly, as the AQI in Bismarck was at 95, in the “moderate” category, as of 6 p.m.

But things are set to change on Thursday.

“The wind is in our favor today. But the cold front is coming through, so tomorrow might be another different picture again. We will see how the weather does, what happens here in the near future,” said Ryan Mills, ambient air monitoring program director.

The air quality is expected to clear up once the wildfires stop.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted

Latest News

‘Extremely critical’ fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
School bus under the hood
Program helps slash school bus emissions
National Suicide Prevention Month
September is suicide prevention month, how you can help spot the signs
Seeds of Hope thrift store sign
Help plant a new ‘Seeds of Hope’