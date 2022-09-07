81-year-old Washburn man in hospital after head-on collision
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash in Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon has left one man in the hospital for serious injuries.
Officers say an 81-year-old man from Washburn was driving southbound on State Street when he crossed the median and struck a box truck head-on that was traveling north. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Both vehicles had to be towed while State Street was shut down to traffic for a few hours.
No citations have been issue, as the crash remains under investigation.
