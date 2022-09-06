Weekly 11AA and 11A Football Polls Released

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re three weeks into the NDHSAA football season, and two weeks into having all four divisions play.

In the second weekly poll for 11AA, there’s a new number one:

Mandan Braves (2-0) Fargo Shanley Deacons (2-0) Fargo Davies Eagles (1-1) West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (1-1) West Fargo Packers (1-1)

Receiving Votes: Century (0-2)

Now three weeks into 11A play, the top two remain the same, followed by three moves:

Jamestown Blue Jays (2-0) Fargo North Spartans (2-0) Fargo South Bruins (2-0) Grand Forks Red River Roughriders (2-1) Dickinson Midgets (1-1)

