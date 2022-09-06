Weekly 11AA and 11A Football Polls Released

11AA and 11A polls
11AA and 11A polls(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re three weeks into the NDHSAA football season, and two weeks into having all four divisions play.

In the second weekly poll for 11AA, there’s a new number one:

  1. Mandan Braves (2-0)
  2. Fargo Shanley Deacons (2-0)
  3. Fargo Davies Eagles (1-1)
  4. West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (1-1)
  5. West Fargo Packers (1-1)

Receiving Votes: Century (0-2)

Now three weeks into 11A play, the top two remain the same, followed by three moves:

  1. Jamestown Blue Jays (2-0)
  2. Fargo North Spartans (2-0)
  3. Fargo South Bruins (2-0)
  4. Grand Forks Red River Roughriders (2-1)
  5. Dickinson Midgets (1-1)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
Mark Haugen
Mark Haugen, endorsed Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate, suspends campaign

Latest News

Blue Hawk earns honor
Dickinson High grad Krew Mathern named North Star Defensive Player of Week
peewee football mishap
Best Thing I Saw This Week – peewee football mishap
sports 9/4
10PM Sportscast 9/4/22
peewee football mishap
Best Thing I Saw This Week