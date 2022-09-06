Weekly 11AA and 11A Football Polls Released
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re three weeks into the NDHSAA football season, and two weeks into having all four divisions play.
In the second weekly poll for 11AA, there’s a new number one:
- Mandan Braves (2-0)
- Fargo Shanley Deacons (2-0)
- Fargo Davies Eagles (1-1)
- West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (1-1)
- West Fargo Packers (1-1)
Receiving Votes: Century (0-2)
Now three weeks into 11A play, the top two remain the same, followed by three moves:
- Jamestown Blue Jays (2-0)
- Fargo North Spartans (2-0)
- Fargo South Bruins (2-0)
- Grand Forks Red River Roughriders (2-1)
- Dickinson Midgets (1-1)
