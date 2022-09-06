United Tribes Technical College welcomes people to step into the past in their new earth lodge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Connecting community and culture is important. And it is becoming easier for some with the addition of an earth lodge on United Tribes Technical College’s campus.

Preparations are underway for the United Tribes Powwow this weekend, and there is something new awaiting visitors. An earth lodge.

”We get about 10,000 people throughout here, so it just adds to the cultural part of the celebration,” said Brent Kleinjan, college relations director at UTTC.

It took 10 days to construct the earth lodge. Logs were brought in from the Black Hills and the dirt came from the lodge site.

”What’s amazing about it too is you go in there even on a hot day and it’s nice and cool,” said Kleinjan.

With the new earth lodge, they hope to better educate and connect not only people on campus but within the community as well.

”We’re really excited about it. It’s just another way to educate our students here and the community and youth in the community about the culture and tradition and the way people used to live,” said Kleinjan.

The United Tribes International Powwow starts on September 9 and goes until September 11. And visitors will be able to tour the new structure during the event.

