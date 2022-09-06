Two candidates vying for spot on Minot City Council

Minot City Council candidates
Minot City Council candidates
By Joe Skurzewski and John Salling
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - We now know who will face off for an open seat on the Minot City Council this November.

Candidates had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to submit 300 signatures to get on the ballot for the special election.

The spot was left open when Tom Ross became the mayor of Minot. It was temporarily filled when the body appointed Roscoe Streyle to the empty seat, until it could be filled in November by special election.

Scott Burlingame announced his intention to run earlier this month, and we found out Tuesday that Streyle wants to fight to keep the position.

Burlingame currently serves as the executive director of Independence, Inc., as well as the president of the Minot Alliance of Nonprofits. He has served on several other local and statewide committees.

Burlingame said he wants to lower costs, increase availability of childcare, reduce the budget’s reliance on property tax, and grow the local economy.

The city is looking at a tough budget this year, and the council members voiced that Streyle’s experience in finance and state government could help balance the budget when they appointed him to the post.

Since then he has been pushing for no property tax increases this year, and asking questions about what city funds are paying for.

Not everyone on the council was a fan of the move, bringing up some issues that had caused him to step down from the Legislature. They said that some of his past behavior and language were unbecoming of a city leader.

The election is Nov. 8.

