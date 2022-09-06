Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross

Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE: In a statement to Your News Leader, Chord Energy said the three Blackhawk contractors who were taken to the hospital are in stable condition, and the well has been secured.

The company’s statement read, in part:

“The primary focus of the parties at this stage is caring for the welfare of the injured, working with the relevant entities to investigate the incident and ongoing assessment of damages at the facility.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Three workers were injured Friday night when an oil well site roughly five miles southwest of Ross exploded and caught fire, according to the Mountrail County Sheriff.

Sheriff Corey Bristol said the explosion and fire occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Cvancara 11-14H site. He said the fire was mostly out by midnight.

Bristol said the site is owned by Chord Energy, and the well was being serviced by a workover rig owned by Black Hawk, a subsidiary of Steel Energy, when the fire occurred.

The sheriff said that three contractors were taken to the hospital. He could not comment on the extent of their injuries but did say they were transported to a burn center in St. Paul.

He said all workers on scene Friday night were accounted for.

Bristol indicated that the companies along with regulatory agencies are investigating the cause of the incident.

Your News Leader is reaching out to Chord Energy and Black Hawk for further details.

