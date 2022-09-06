Scott Burlingame running for open seat on Minot City Council

Scott Burlingame
Scott Burlingame(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man has announced his intentions to run for the one open spot on the Minot City Council in the November election.

The council held its elections in June, but chose to hold an election in November for the spot left open by Tom Ross when he was elected mayor.

Scott Burlingame currently serves as the executive director of Independence, Inc., as well as the president of the Minot Alliance of Nonprofits.

He has also served on several other committees, local and statewide.

Burlingame said he wants to lower costs and increase availability of childcare, reduce the budget’s reliance on property tax, and grow the local economy.

He ran for a spot on the council in 2020, and also threw his name in as one of 13 candidates to temporarily fill Ross’s spot.

Roscoe Streyle, a former state lawmaker, is currently serving in the temporary position on the council.

The deadline to submit the 300 required signatures is Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m.

The election is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end

Latest News

Yanhong Liu Coble and David Coble
Promoting prostitution case dismissed for woman, charge remains against man in Bismarck spa raid
dickinson high honored
Dickinson High grad Krew Mathern named North Star Defensive Player of Week
football poll
Weekly 11AA and 11A Football Polls Released
10PM Sportscast 9/05/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/05/2022