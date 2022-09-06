Scott Burlingame running for open seat on Minot City Council

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man has announced his intentions to run for the one open spot on the Minot City Council in the November election.

The council held its elections in June, but chose to hold an election in November for the spot left open by Tom Ross when he was elected mayor.

Scott Burlingame currently serves as the executive director of Independence, Inc., as well as the president of the Minot Alliance of Nonprofits.

He has also served on several other committees, local and statewide.

Burlingame said he wants to lower costs and increase availability of childcare, reduce the budget’s reliance on property tax, and grow the local economy.

He ran for a spot on the council in 2020, and also threw his name in as one of 13 candidates to temporarily fill Ross’s spot.

Roscoe Streyle, a former state lawmaker, is currently serving in the temporary position on the council.

The deadline to submit the 300 required signatures is Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m.

The election is Nov. 8.

