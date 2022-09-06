Pro’s Pointer #19 - season ender

Pro's Pointer season ender 2022
Pro's Pointer season ender 2022(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pro’s Pointers on “Your News Leader” air from the Tuesday after Memorial Day to the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Johnnie Candle has been educating anglers in the region for a quarter of a century, plus one.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “It’s hard to believe that it’s Labor Day already and it won’t be long when most of you will be trading your shotguns and long rods for short rods and ice augers.

For me, this winter is the start of a new beginning as I will be spending three months guiding in the Gulf of Mexico out of Carrabelle, Florida for grouper, snapper, red fish, and a garden variety of what the heck is that? Who knows, maybe I’ll even see some of you down there. I want to take this moment to thank you for watching the 26th season of Pro’s Pointers and you know what? That’s dangerously close to 30!”

Lee Timmerman will be taking Johnnie up on his offer to fish in the Gulf of Mexico. He’s actually helping him drive his saltwater boat down to Florida again this year and once they get there, he knows they’ll be trying to catch all of the types of fish Johnnie mentioned.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end

Latest News

dickinson high honored
Dickinson High grad Krew Mathern named North Star Defensive Player of Week
football poll
Weekly 11AA and 11A Football Polls Released
10PM Sportscast 9/05/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/05/2022
Blue Hawk earns honor
Dickinson High grad Krew Mathern named North Star Defensive Player of Week