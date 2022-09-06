Pro’s Pointer #19 - season ender

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pro’s Pointers on “Your News Leader” air from the Tuesday after Memorial Day to the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Johnnie Candle has been educating anglers in the region for a quarter of a century, plus one.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “It’s hard to believe that it’s Labor Day already and it won’t be long when most of you will be trading your shotguns and long rods for short rods and ice augers.

For me, this winter is the start of a new beginning as I will be spending three months guiding in the Gulf of Mexico out of Carrabelle, Florida for grouper, snapper, red fish, and a garden variety of what the heck is that? Who knows, maybe I’ll even see some of you down there. I want to take this moment to thank you for watching the 26th season of Pro’s Pointers and you know what? That’s dangerously close to 30!”

Lee Timmerman will be taking Johnnie up on his offer to fish in the Gulf of Mexico. He’s actually helping him drive his saltwater boat down to Florida again this year and once they get there, he knows they’ll be trying to catch all of the types of fish Johnnie mentioned.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.