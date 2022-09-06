Promoting prostitution case dismissed for woman, charge remains against man in Bismarck spa raid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District Judge has dismissed the case against a Bismarck woman accused of promoting prostitution.

Police arrested Yanhong Liu Coble, 48, and her husband David Coble, 54, in June after a raid at Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck. Investigators said numerous customers had reported receiving sexual acts at the spa. An investigator said he believed the owners brought employees to Bismarck for the purpose of performing sex acts under duress.

Last week, Judge Douglas Bahr determined there was not enough evidence to move the case forward against Yanhong. While Yanhong was a registered agent of the spa, Judge Bahr said he saw no evidence that would lead him to presume she knew about the acts or received money from the workers.

Yanhong is no longer facing charges.

The case against David is moving forward. He’s charged with promoting prostitution and is set to be arraigned on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.