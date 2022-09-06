Promoting prostitution case dismissed for woman, charge remains against man in Bismarck spa raid

Yanhong Liu Coble and David Coble
Yanhong Liu Coble and David Coble(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District Judge has dismissed the case against a Bismarck woman accused of promoting prostitution.

Police arrested Yanhong Liu Coble, 48, and her husband David Coble, 54, in June after a raid at Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck. Investigators said numerous customers had reported receiving sexual acts at the spa. An investigator said he believed the owners brought employees to Bismarck for the purpose of performing sex acts under duress.

Last week, Judge Douglas Bahr determined there was not enough evidence to move the case forward against Yanhong. While Yanhong was a registered agent of the spa, Judge Bahr said he saw no evidence that would lead him to presume she knew about the acts or received money from the workers.

Yanhong is no longer facing charges.

The case against David is moving forward. He’s charged with promoting prostitution and is set to be arraigned on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end

Latest News

dickinson high honored
Dickinson High grad Krew Mathern named North Star Defensive Player of Week
football poll
Weekly 11AA and 11A Football Polls Released
10PM Sportscast 9/05/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/05/2022
breakfast with alpacas
Breakfast, blooms and alpacas