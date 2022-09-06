Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Bismarck gas station at knifepoint.

Police say a witness told them Saturday 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached the counter at a gas station and pointed a knife towards the clerk while demanding money. Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Thomas. When they searched him, police say they found Thomas in possession of two knives and a bag of marijuana.

He is charged with attempted robbery.

Thomas is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.