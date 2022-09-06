New COVID-19 booster rolls out in the U.S.

It should become widely available in the coming weeks
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new COVID-19 booster is rolling out this week. The omicron specific shot was approved by the FDA last week.

North Dakota ordered 19,900 doses of the new vaccine. But more will come to the state as the shot becomes widely available. The shots are free and can be found at local pharmacies or health care facilities.

“I think the goal is to get these into arms and see if we can slow the spread of these variants,” said Jenny Galbraith, ND Department of Health adult vaccine manager.

It is recommended to get the new booster two to three months after your last COVID shot. Whether that be from the primary series or booster shot.

