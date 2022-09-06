Molly Robb - Heart River Golf

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I looked up treatment for an ankle sprain. Number one on the list said: rest and avoid activities that cause pain, swelling or discomfort.

Let’s just say Heart River High School’s Molly Robb did not pay attention to it. Molly is a junior for the Heart River golf team. Last Friday, the Cougars played a tournament at Tom O’Leary in Bismarck. Molly had braces on both ankles, and it was easy to see she was going through some discomfort. Molly says she has volleyball to thank for the limping and does it affect her swing?

“It actually does, my left in particular because when I finish my swing you finish with your weight on your left foot, and you push with an outward motion so that outward motion really hurts on the outside of my ankle where I rolled it and sprained it,” said Molly Robb, Heart River junior.

“We have a solid team, but I might have to start bringing my team to these tournaments in an ambulance. A lot of injuries on the team this year. My number one golfer Molly is playing with two sprained ankles from volleyball, so we got some battles to do here yet. We’re doing OK but we can do much better,” said Kirby Robb, Heart River Head Coach & Pheasant Country Golf Course Head Pro.

Kirby is also the head pro at the Pheasant Country Golf Course in South Heart. The course is undergoing some renovation, so I asked for an update.

“Coming along nicely and the irrigation pipe is going in as we speak. A lot of activity out there, we have a lot of heavy equipment on the course shaping the course up. We have a couple of brand-new holes we’re excited about at Pheasant County next spring,” said Kirby Robb.

“It is very weird. We don’t even have a driving range. They are totally redoing that as well, so Bully Pulpit in Medora has been so nice to let us use their golf course for the season, so they let us all come over every day after school and practice,” said Molly Robb.

The Class-B Girls State tournament is at Souris Valley in Minot on September 26-27.

