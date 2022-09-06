McKenzie County, fire officials discuss Fire Danger Index and Burn Ban

Fire danger sign
Fire danger sign
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - With warm and dry conditions returning to northwest North Dakota, some of McKenzie County’s Fire Chiefs want to change the county’s burn ban policies.

Burning of any kind is banned when the Fire Danger index is high, very high, extreme, or when under a red flag warning. The index is determined by the US Forest Service, but some officials want the local emergency manager to issue it for better accuracy. Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe said the change was not necessary due to a majority of fires stemming from events beyond their control.

“If we became any more restrictive, we wouldn’t be helping anybody. You can’t control farming equipment, nor can you control flares,” said Jappe.

In 2017, Jappe and the chiefs determined their own fire level due to severe drought conditions and the lack of a weather radar in Williston.

The board agreed with Jappe, deciding that the ban will remain as-is.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end

Latest News

Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
Williams County Commissioners
Williams County Commissioners vote down second amendment resolution
Michael Smiley
Bismarck man arrested after witness said he fired gun into air
Scott Burlingame
Scott Burlingame running for open seat on Minot City Council