McKenzie County, fire officials discuss Fire Danger Index and Burn Ban

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - With warm and dry conditions returning to northwest North Dakota, some of McKenzie County’s Fire Chiefs want to change the county’s burn ban policies.

Burning of any kind is banned when the Fire Danger index is high, very high, extreme, or when under a red flag warning. The index is determined by the US Forest Service, but some officials want the local emergency manager to issue it for better accuracy. Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe said the change was not necessary due to a majority of fires stemming from events beyond their control.

“If we became any more restrictive, we wouldn’t be helping anybody. You can’t control farming equipment, nor can you control flares,” said Jappe.

In 2017, Jappe and the chiefs determined their own fire level due to severe drought conditions and the lack of a weather radar in Williston.

The board agreed with Jappe, deciding that the ban will remain as-is.

