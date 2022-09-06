Math and reading test scores down, ND doesn’t expect to follow national trend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the National Center for Education Statistics released the National Assessment of Educational Progress, and the report card was less than stellar.

Two years after the pandemic disrupted in-person classroom learning, schools are finally discovering the end result of long-distance learning.

National test results released last week showed math scores dropped seven points and reading scores dropped five points, for the nine-year-old students. But the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says, one nationwide report doesn’t necessarily show the whole picture.

”Nationwide, only 7,400 students took the NAEP LTT, and from ND less than 10 students took the assessment. So, it could be zero, it could be one, it could be two. And so, when you have a small sample size like that it doesn’t give you as accurate data, and it’s only nine-year-olds,” said Stan Schauer, assessment director for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

NAEP LTT stands for Long Term Trends This can be seen as a subset of the NAEP test. North Dakota would usually have 20,000 students tested compared to the handful of students who were tested for the LTT. Leaders of the teacher’s union are confident the NAEP test scores will paint a better picture of distance learning.

”I suspect we will see a small decline, but it should come to no surprise at all that we do see a decline. Anytime you have such a massive interruption in in-person learning it’s bound to affect those students,” said Nick Archuleta, president of ND United.

Archuleta believes the way North Dakota educators were able to respond quickly and efficiently to the pandemic will be reflected in better test scores. He says getting students back into the classroom for in-person learning faster than in other states was important for sustaining academic development and retention. The results from the NAEP tests will be available in October and will provide educational leaders with better data to review.

