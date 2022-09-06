Kevin Cramer, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn: banned from Russia

Senator Kevin Cramer
Senator Kevin Cramer(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer won’t be going to Russia anytime soon.

That’s because the junior senator from North Dakota was one of 25 Americans sanctioned by the Russian government this week. Senator Cramer says the news came as a surprise to him, although he’s not upset about it.

“I suspect it has to do with my outspokenness in opposition to Vladimir Putin, the invasion, the fact that I did go to Ukraine,” said Senator Cramer.

Senator Cramer was one of a number of lawmakers barred from entering Russia. Also on this round of sanctions were actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn. More than a thousand U.S. residents, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have been sanctioned this year.

