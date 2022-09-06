I-94 hay bale spill

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bales of hay were spilled on westbound I-94 Tuesday afternoon. A truck hauling bales was traveling westbound on I-94 across the Grant Marsh Bridge when the hay started shifting.

The bales then hit a sign and began to fall off the truck as it entered Mandan turning towards Bismarck Expressway. There were no injuries and out of the 30 bales being carried, 21 were able to be recovered.

“Hay is pretty soft, so you know once it starts moving, it is going to shift in the straps that you have on there. That’s where it’s important to double check your load,” said Wade Kadrmas, ND Highway Patrol Segreant.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Morton County Sheriff’s and ND Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.