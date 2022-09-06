I-94 hay bale spill

Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bales of hay were spilled on westbound I-94 Tuesday afternoon. A truck hauling bales was traveling westbound on I-94 across the Grant Marsh Bridge when the hay started shifting.

The bales then hit a sign and began to fall off the truck as it entered Mandan turning towards Bismarck Expressway. There were no injuries and out of the 30 bales being carried, 21 were able to be recovered.

“Hay is pretty soft, so you know once it starts moving, it is going to shift in the straps that you have on there. That’s where it’s important to double check your load,” said Wade Kadrmas, ND Highway Patrol Segreant.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Morton County Sheriff’s and ND Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead

Latest News

It should become widely available in the coming weeks
New COVID-19 booster rolls out in the U.S.
Minot City Council candidates
Two candidates vying for spot on Minot City Council
Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross