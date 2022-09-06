Dickinson High grad Krew Mathern named North Star Defensive Player of Week

Blue Hawk earns honor
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite Dickinson State’s loss last Thursday in their season opener, one hometown player had a lot to hang his hat on.

Dickinson High School graduate Krew Mathern was named North Star Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Mathern tallied eight total tackles, seven solo. Among those, he had 5.5 tackles for loss. Three of those were sacks. All tackling statistics were career highs.

Last year Mathern had 7.5 sacks, and is close to half that number in just one game.

He and the Blue Hawks travel to Montana-Western for week two this Saturday.

