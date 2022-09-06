Bismarck water tower gets fresh look, improved functionality

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After work was done this weekend, the water tower on 43rd Avenue in Bismarck looks, and functions, like it’s brand new.

The tower, built in 1992 to serve northwest Bismarck, holds one million gallons of water and has been in need of repairs for about the past 10 years. City officials have been planning these upgrades carefully since it takes extra work to service infrastructure that residents depend on. They spent a year constructing a pump station that provides water to residents as crews work on the tower.

The work included cathodic protection updates, recoating on the inside and outside, and adding the city’s recently unveiled logo.

“There was just as much care taken into redoing the coating on the inside that actually helps us provide safe, quality drinking water to our residents. So, this was a very exciting project. The logo was just one small piece of it. But it’s so nice to have the water tower back in service and looking so much better than it has been,” said Michelle Klose, director of utility operations for the City of Bismarck.

Michelle Klose with the City of Bismarck Public Works says the maintenance required a little less work than expected which will reduce costs on the initially $750,000 project. She says that adding the logo, while it looks good, is no extra cost. It’s factored in with the normal painting of the structure. The bulk of the cost went to structural steel repairs.

The water tower is nearly ready for its next 30 years.

The structure is set to be refilled in about one month after the final coatings and lighting work is complete.

