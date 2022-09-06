Bismarck water tower gets fresh look, improved functionality

Northwest Bismarck water tower repairs and maintenance
Northwest Bismarck water tower repairs and maintenance(Courtesy: City of Bismarck)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After work was done this weekend, the water tower on 43rd Avenue in Bismarck looks, and functions, like it’s brand new.

The tower, built in 1992 to serve northwest Bismarck, holds one million gallons of water and has been in need of repairs for about the past 10 years. City officials have been planning these upgrades carefully since it takes extra work to service infrastructure that residents depend on. They spent a year constructing a pump station that provides water to residents as crews work on the tower.

The work included cathodic protection updates, recoating on the inside and outside, and adding the city’s recently unveiled logo.

“There was just as much care taken into redoing the coating on the inside that actually helps us provide safe, quality drinking water to our residents. So, this was a very exciting project. The logo was just one small piece of it. But it’s so nice to have the water tower back in service and looking so much better than it has been,” said Michelle Klose, director of utility operations for the City of Bismarck.

Michelle Klose with the City of Bismarck Public Works says the maintenance required a little less work than expected which will reduce costs on the initially $750,000 project. She says that adding the logo, while it looks good, is no extra cost. It’s factored in with the normal painting of the structure. The bulk of the cost went to structural steel repairs.

The water tower is nearly ready for its next 30 years.

The structure is set to be refilled in about one month after the final coatings and lighting work is complete.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead

Latest News

Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
Williams County Commissioners
Williams County Commissioners vote down second amendment resolution
Fire danger sign
McKenzie County, fire officials discuss Fire Danger Index and Burn Ban
Michael Smiley
Bismarck man arrested after witness said he fired gun into air