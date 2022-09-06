Bismarck man arrested after witness said he fired gun into air

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he shot a gun into the air within city limits.

Police say Friday afternoon 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled a gun out during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness said Smiley had driven over the witness’ foot. The witness said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air at the end of a driveway before saying he was going to “shoot it out with the cops.”

Smiley faces three terrorizing charges among other charges.

He’s in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.