Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The arrow hits right on target for those looking for a new indoor archery range. Burnt Creek Archery will be located at Arrowhead Plaza, and will give Bismarck-Mandan a second archery venue.

The facility will have 22 lanes, coaching and consulting, and multiple daily and yearly membership options. Residents can also expect partnerships with schools, 4-H programs, and league opportunities.

“Really been wanting to help other people come into contact with it, you know, it’s a really great family sport. My wife shoots as well, and so is my five-year-old son, so it’s really the whole family,” said Justin Hoag, president and CEO of Burnt Creek Archery.

The range will be located in the old Dan’s Supermarket space. It’s expected to open by the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead

Latest News

It should become widely available in the coming weeks
New COVID-19 booster rolls out in the U.S.
Minot City Council candidates
Two candidates vying for spot on Minot City Council
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill