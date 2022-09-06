Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The arrow hits right on target for those looking for a new indoor archery range. Burnt Creek Archery will be located at Arrowhead Plaza, and will give Bismarck-Mandan a second archery venue.

The facility will have 22 lanes, coaching and consulting, and multiple daily and yearly membership options. Residents can also expect partnerships with schools, 4-H programs, and league opportunities.

“Really been wanting to help other people come into contact with it, you know, it’s a really great family sport. My wife shoots as well, and so is my five-year-old son, so it’s really the whole family,” said Justin Hoag, president and CEO of Burnt Creek Archery.

The range will be located in the old Dan’s Supermarket space. It’s expected to open by the beginning of 2023.

