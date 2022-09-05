Two MHA K9 officers place at K9 Olympics

NEW TOWN, N.D. - Two MHA Nation K9 officers returned with medals from the 23rd Annual American Working Dogs K9 Olympics in Denver, Indiana.

The competition ran from Aug. 21-26. Out of 150 teams from around the world patrol agent Nate Miller and partner Broder placed first in in the Narcotics Residential event. Agent Britney Larvie and her partner Riki placed second in Narcotics Vehicle Exterior.

This is the second year of the MHA Drug Enforcement K9 patrol units attending the competition.

“It feels pretty good. It shows me that they’re active in their training, and they like what they’re doing, and it helps boost their morale by winning things,” said Deputy Chief Jeff White.

There are 16 events at the competition. MHA Nation has nine K9′s on the team for narcotics, cadaver, or bomb detection.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.