North Dakota 2022 severe weather recap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With meteorological summer over, our severe weather chances are dwindling. But it was an active summer with multiple notable events. Here’s a look back at some of those.

Severe thunderstorms began to impact North Dakota this year as early as April 23, when blizzard warnings were in place for the west and a tornado watch for the east.

May featured only a couple of severe thunderstorms with isolated small hail and a brief tornado in Barnes County.

Then, the pattern began to change in mid-June. Bismarck-Mandan was hit with flooding on June 19 as a severe thunderstorm quickly dumped over an inch and a half of rain on the region. Strong winds over 60 mph also caused scattered tree damage and power outages.

The next day, Dickinson was hit with a severe thunderstorm that produced a lot of small hail — enough to close some streets and strand some cars. Flooding was also an issue for parts of the Queen City on June 20.

June wrapped up with a couple of isolated large hail storms and a brief tornado spotted near Manfred.

July proved to be the most active month for severe weather beginning on July 2 and July 3 in southwest North Dakota with multiple rounds of severe storms that produced wind gusts over 75 mph and brought flooding to parts of Dickinson.

On the night of July 9, a powerful supercell delivered estimated 120 mph wind gusts to the Fairfield area snapping around 100 power poles and damaging many structures. Beach saw 85 mph gusts also resulting in tree and structural damage.

High-end damaging winds returned to the region on July 18 with estimated 95 mph gusts in Wildrose and 75 mph gusts in Belcourt. Large hail was also observed on this day with up to three-inch diameter hail in Williston.

Bismarck saw a significant hail storm on the afternoon of July 21 as two supercells moved over the city producing golf ball to tennis ball size hail.

The next day, a photogenic storm developed in north-central North Dakota and tracked just to the north of Minot, but a 75 mph gust was reported at the Air Force Base.

Storms quieted down a bit until mid-August when three tornadoes impacted northeast McLean County, up to EF-2 strength. Some incredible photos of multiple tornadoes on the ground were taken as they were displaced from most of the rain, leading to clear shots of the twisters.

A few more isolated severe storms impacted the region to wrap up August, highlighted by some hail and flooding in the Bismarck area on August 23, but things have been quiet since then as we start the transition to fall.

The overall number of severe thunderstorm warnings was below average for the summer despite some memorable storms this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.