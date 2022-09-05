Latest fundraising efforts show high demand for outdoor pool

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Water World project is seeing plenty of community support to make it a reality.

So far, the Pool Action Committee has raised more than $3.2 Million, and that total is expected to climb following their golf tournament and “pumping for a pool” fundraiser. Committee members said bringing an outdoor to Williston was a big deal to residents.

“Whether it’s the little kids doing a lemonade stand and bringing me $250, to grandma writing a big check for her grandkids, it’s amazing. It’s everybody,” said Amanda Colebank, Pool Action Committee member.

Colebank said they need about $6 million for the ideal plans for the outdoor pool. The Pool Action Committee are meeting with architects and say they are hoping to have the pool open by May 2024.

