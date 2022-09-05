Grant County man’s retirement hobby keeps historic windmills spinning

LARK, N.D. (KFYR) - Windmills were once scattered across the North Dakota prairie.

Early settlers used windmills to pump water from wells on their farms. Electricity eventually replaced wind powered pumps, but you can still find plenty of them across the state.

There’s a man near the tiny Grant County town of Lark who can probably tell you where all the state’s remaining windmills are, and chances are, he’s got a fun fact or two about them.

Warren Opp is a project guy.

“I always have to have a project and if I get too many, that’s alright,” he said.

Right now, he’s got about a half dozen projects in the works. Most of them are windmill related.

Opp started restoring old windmills about 10 years ago.

“I take them completely apart and replace anything that is worn out. When I get done with them, they are basically back to new,” Opp explained.

He’s refurbished 15 so far. His collection has grown, and so has his knowledge of the different types of windmills.

It’s a retirement hobby that also takes him on regular trips down memory lane.

“When I was a kid, I remember going to the well behind the garage with a pail and bringing a drink of water to the house from a windmill,” he recalled.

He’s got some battle wounds from his windmill repairs.

“I like woodworking. I’ve got this caused by woodworking,” he laughed while pointing to his missing finger. “I’m more careful with sharp objects now.”

But don’t ask Opp to pick a favorite.

“I like them all. My favorite ones are the ones I still haven’t gotten. I get a lot of pleasure in saving some of this old stuff,” he said.

And if Opp has anything to say about it, windmills like these will never be gone with the wind.

The first windmill Opp ever restored came from a farm near Almont. It belonged to his aunt. She gave it to him under one condition: he had to promise never to sell it.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.