Gas prices on decline after summer highs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Consumers are in luck this holiday weekend. Gas prices are on the decline after a seemingly never-ending spikes in cost at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, Labor Day prices are down from summer highs. They’re the lowest since March 3, yet on average still higher than 2021.

In North Dakota, the price per gallon is hovering around $3.60 across the state. Grand Forks reports the lowest cost by a few cents.

Consumer experts say if you’re looking to get the most out of your tank of gas it’s best to drive the speed limit, maintain a steady pace, and remove your roof rack when not in use.

