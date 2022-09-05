Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral arrangements have been set for two of the four found dead on a wheat farm in the Towner County murder-suicide, which took place on August 29.

The four are Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando.

The funeral for Justin and Richard Bracken will be held on Tuesday, September 6th at 10:30 a.m. at the Leeds Lutheran Church.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.

The funeral will also be streamed through the Nelson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Arrangements for Doug Dulmage and Robert Bracken have yet to be announced.

