Federally funded at-home COVID tests end

At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.(Lowell Rose)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Free COVID test kits will no longer be supplied by the federal government. The program, which shipped free test kits to Americans, is being discontinued due to a lack of funding.

The good news is there are still free test kits available. At-home kits can still be picked up through local public health units, such as pharmacies and local county health offices.

“They won’t be able to be directly sent to their home address as they were in the past in that program, but everything single local public health unit has tests available for their communities,” Nicole Weigel division director of testing and collection said.

North Dakota has 176 distribution centers in 88 towns that have free covid test kits.

