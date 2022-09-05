CDC announces recommendation for Omicron booster

COVID-19 booster dose
COVID-19 booster dose(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC has announced its recommendation for the Omicron BA 4 and 5 variant booster for people 12 years and older for Pfizer, and 18 and older for Moderna.

In a media statement the CDC said their recommendation in addition the Food and Drug Administration’s are “critical next steps forward in our country’s vaccination program”.

The new round of vaccinations appear to be just as polarizing as the other COVID shots.

“If it comes down to it, and it will help protect me and my child and my whole family from getting COVID or anything, then yeah I’ll get it,” said Danielle Olson of Moorhead.

“Absolutely not, I would not I’ve got the two shots and I had to do that for work, but I will not get another one,” said Jeff Azure of Burleigh County.

According to the FDA, the BA 4 and 5 lineages of the omicron variant are currently causing most cases of COVID-19. They said this single dose booster must be administered as least two months following primary or booster vaccination.

