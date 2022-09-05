Breakfast, blooms and alpacas

Apple Creek Farms
Apple Creek Farms(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Labor Day signifies the end of summer to many. The holiday provided one last boat ride on the river and trips to the zoo, all under the warm sun. For some people they got to spend one of the last summer days dining next to alpacas.

It was a picture-perfect Labor Day morning at Apple Creek Farms on Monday. Breakfast and Blooms event was hosted where guests got to make their own flower bouquets and pet alpacas.

“Everyone loves alpacas, and they are so gentle when kids are walking out here. The alpacas are very inquisitive,” said ReNay Zundel owner of Apple Creek Farms.

Guests could arrange their own bouquets with flowers provided by At the Corner of Hope and Grace flower farm.

“The garden is super prolific right now, just max harvesting, so I wanted to be able to share with the community and have them pick their own flowers,” said Jennifer Boehm owner of At the Corner of Hope and Grace Flower Farm.

Parents and kids enjoyed getting up close to the animals. The furry favorites were the center of attention for the event.

“We will also be having a farm to table dinner, put on by Mabel’s All Day, they did one last weekend which was fabulous and that will be on October eighth,” said Zundel.

Jennifer Boehm normally used irrigation to water her flowers. But with the drought easing up this year, her costs for water are less expensive.

“It’s a major difference when the rain falls, the flowers just know. They bloom, they’re greener, they’re brighter, it definitely has helped out,” said Boehm.

Apple Creek Farms is located just East of Lincoln and they have seven alpacas and are expecting an eighth

Apple Creek Farms next event will celebrate National Alpaca Day on September 24th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
Mark Haugen
Mark Haugen, endorsed Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate, suspends campaign

Latest News

North Dakota gas prices
Gas prices on decline after summer highs
North Dakota baby formula
Baby formula shortages persist
MHA Nation K9 officers
Two MHA K9 officers place at K9 Olympics
Severe weather in North Dakota 2022
North Dakota 2022 severe weather recap