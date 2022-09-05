Breakfast, blooms and alpacas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Labor Day signifies the end of summer to many. The holiday provided one last boat ride on the river and trips to the zoo, all under the warm sun. For some people they got to spend one of the last summer days dining next to alpacas.

It was a picture-perfect Labor Day morning at Apple Creek Farms on Monday. Breakfast and Blooms event was hosted where guests got to make their own flower bouquets and pet alpacas.

“Everyone loves alpacas, and they are so gentle when kids are walking out here. The alpacas are very inquisitive,” said ReNay Zundel owner of Apple Creek Farms.

Guests could arrange their own bouquets with flowers provided by At the Corner of Hope and Grace flower farm.

“The garden is super prolific right now, just max harvesting, so I wanted to be able to share with the community and have them pick their own flowers,” said Jennifer Boehm owner of At the Corner of Hope and Grace Flower Farm.

Parents and kids enjoyed getting up close to the animals. The furry favorites were the center of attention for the event.

“We will also be having a farm to table dinner, put on by Mabel’s All Day, they did one last weekend which was fabulous and that will be on October eighth,” said Zundel.

Jennifer Boehm normally used irrigation to water her flowers. But with the drought easing up this year, her costs for water are less expensive.

“It’s a major difference when the rain falls, the flowers just know. They bloom, they’re greener, they’re brighter, it definitely has helped out,” said Boehm.

Apple Creek Farms is located just East of Lincoln and they have seven alpacas and are expecting an eighth

Apple Creek Farms next event will celebrate National Alpaca Day on September 24th.

