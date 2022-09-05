Best Thing I Saw This Week – peewee football mishap

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most exciting parts of sporting events is when the team runs out, and those traditions even trickle down to the youth level.

In this week’s “Best Thing I Saw This Week”, a youth football team from Missouri had trouble running through their tunnel.

Don’t forget, you can send us the best thing you saw that week! If you see something that hits home, send it our way. It could be your kid, someone you know, or just something you liked that came across your social media. No matter the age, sport, or event, it could be the best thing Jeff saw that week!

