Baby formula shortages persist

North Dakota baby formula
North Dakota baby formula(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In May there was a critical shortage of baby formula nationwide, and after months of empty shelves it’s still a concern in some areas.

In states like Colorado and Kansas parents are still struggling to find enough formula. In North Dakota, supplies have leveled off and hospitalist Dr. Parveen Wahab says panic buying never helps the situation.

“If we look at, you know, what the Academy of Pediatrics has mentioned what they have said is, stock up a week or two at a time and discuss it with local sources,” said hospitalist Dr. Parveen Wahab.

She mentions new and experienced parents have found online groups to be helpful in sharing information about stockpiles. If you find yourself in need of formula, check with your pediatrician for samples but never dilute the formula with water.

