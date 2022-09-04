University of Mary drops back-and-forth opener to Wayne State, 33-28

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may not find another program at the Division II level with more to build off of than the University of Mary.

A high-powered offense, led by returners Logan Nelson and Danny Kittner, with a defense that filled itself in, the Marauders are eyeing a much more successful 2022.

They started that Saturday night at home against Wayne State, and despite a 33-28 loss, showed glimpses of being a Northern Sun contender.

Quarterback Logan Nelson completed 18 or 32 for 271 yards, a score, and an interception. Danny Kittner led the receiving core with eight catches, 114 yards and a touchdown.

David Small Jr. rushed for 73 yards and a score on 19 carries, accompanied by Gabe Levy, touching the ball eight times, totaling 68 yards and two touchdowns.

UMary travels to Winona State next Saturday for week two, and returns home to The Bowl on September 17th against Southwest Minnesota State.

