Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle rider killed in collision in Williams County
Elk Ridge Elementary teacher Abby Dubord
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive

Latest News

US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet...
US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
mericans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market...
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief