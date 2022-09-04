North Dakota State throttles Drake in opener

(KVLY)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming off their ninth national championship in 11 years, the Bison opened 2022 in a big way with a 56-14 win in front of the home crowd.

Drake scored the first touchdown of the game, followed by 49 unanswered points by NDSU. Eight Bison scored in the win.

Cam Miller went 6 of 9, for 105 yards and two throwing touchdowns.

The Bison return to the Fargo Dome next week, hosting North Carolina A&T.

