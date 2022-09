BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a disappointing 2021, Minot State Football looked to start 2022 on a high note at Herb Parker Stadium.

The offense couldn’t get much going, and fell by two scores to the Warriors, 24-10. Beavers totaled 261 yards on offense, behind 184 yards from QB Dawson Macleary.

Minot State plays at the University of Sioux Falls in week two.

