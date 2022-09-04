Mark Haugen, endorsed Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate, suspends campaign

Mark Haugen
Mark Haugen(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be a Democratic-NPL nominee on the ballot in November for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mark Haugen, the endorsed Dem-NPL candidate, has suspended his campaign. He said he’s stepping away from the campaign trail because he doesn’t see a viable path forward to winning the race, citing pressure from what he calls the far-left wing of his own party over his pro-life position, especially since former Miss America Cara Mund’s decision to enter the race.

Haugen said he will notify the Secretary of State’s office of his withdrawal on Tuesday.

Cara Mund is running as a pro-choice Independent and must submit 1,000 verified signatures to the Secretary of State’s office by the end of the day on September 6th to have her name placed on the November ballot.

The election is November 8th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle rider killed in collision in Williams County
Elk Ridge Elementary teacher Abby Dubord
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive

Latest News

Oil Wells
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Minot state highlights
Minot State highlights 9/3
umary highlights
UMary highlights 9/3/22
ndsu highlights
NDSU highlights 9/3/22