Mark Haugen, endorsed Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate, suspends campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be a Democratic-NPL nominee on the ballot in November for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mark Haugen, the endorsed Dem-NPL candidate, has suspended his campaign. He said he’s stepping away from the campaign trail because he doesn’t see a viable path forward to winning the race, citing pressure from what he calls the far-left wing of his own party over his pro-life position, especially since former Miss America Cara Mund’s decision to enter the race.

Haugen said he will notify the Secretary of State’s office of his withdrawal on Tuesday.

Cara Mund is running as a pro-choice Independent and must submit 1,000 verified signatures to the Secretary of State’s office by the end of the day on September 6th to have her name placed on the November ballot.

The election is November 8th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.