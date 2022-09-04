Fighting Hawks battle in season opener in Lincoln

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For only the second time in program history, North Dakota Football took a trip to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A tall task in Big Ten country, the Fighting Hawks come up short 38-17.

At halftime, the score was 7-7. At the end of the third, it was 24-17 Nebraska. A big fourth separated the two, and pushed Nebraska to the win.

UND quarterback Tommy Schuster completed 24 of 37 for 131 yards and a TD.

North Dakota opens their home schedule September 10th against Northern Iowa.

