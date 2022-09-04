Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man is dead and another injured in a crash Saturday night.
According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old did not stop at a stop sign at 34th Street southwest and State Avenue North.
The other driver, a 23-year-old man, told police he could not stop in time and hit the vehicle. The 22-year-old was ejected and later died at a hospital.
Charges are under investigation for the 23-year-old driver.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.