Tomato shortages possible due to western drought

Farmer's Market Tomatoes
Farmer's Market Tomatoes(Makayla Shelton)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Restaurants might have to start looking for alternatives for their pizza sauce. Tomato shortages are expected due to droughts in California. The state produces nearly all of America’s processing tomatoes, and 40% of it is in severe drought.

As for local Bismarck restaurant Fireflour Pizza, they haven’t seen any shortages yet this year. But last year they had to switch tomato varieties to make their pizza sauces because of the drought.

“Unless the drought is world wide, I think there is always going to be something to pivot to that we can put in place for temporary time period until we can get back to the tomatoes that we love,” Kenny Howard, owner of Fireflour Pizza.

Fireflour uses 80 to 100 pounds of canned tomatoes per week.

