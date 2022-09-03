Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks.

Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks off its season Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon.

Cottonwood Forest in Williston opens Saturday, Sept. 17 at noon.

Check with your local patch on social media for schedule changes due to weather, as well as prices.

We’ll update you with more starting dates of area pumpkin patches as we learn more!

