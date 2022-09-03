Minot man gets additional 10 years in prison for child sex crimes

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 21-year-old Minot man already serving a 20-year sentence for a child sex crime in McHenry County will serve an additional 10 years after pleading out to a charge in Ward County.

Connor Bradshaw was found guilty in 2021 of A-felony gross sexual imposition for sexually assaulting a five-year-old child, according to court records. He was ordered to serve 20 years, register as a sex offender, and pay more than $20,000 in fines and fees.

Last month, Bradshaw entered an Alford plea to an A-felony charge of gross sexual imposition in Ward County. This week, the judge sentenced him to 20 years, first serve 10, with the remaining 10 suspended, but that he serve the time consecutive to the other conviction, meaning a 30-year sentence.

The state agreed to dismiss a second charge in Ward County, in exchange for his plea.

He’ll also have to avoid contact with the victim for the duration of his sentence.

