Labor Day weekend anticipated to be busy on roadways

Traffic in downtown Bismarck
Traffic in downtown Bismarck(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Labor Day weekend is typically a busy weekend on the roads as folks celebrate the unofficial end of summer. In an effort to reduce crashes, law enforcement will be on the lookout for people speeding, not wearing their seat belts, drinking and driving, and driving distracted.

The NDDOT reports that for the year to date there have been 63 fatal crashes. Thirteen of those have been alcohol related and in 28 instances seatbelts were not worn.

Police say citations are meant to prevent injuries and fatalities.

“The hope is that by making people pay that fine for doing that wrong thing, is that it discourages them from doing that more in the future. So, it’s usually a very big deterrent,” said Sgt. Danny Lemieux with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

North Dakota law enforcement gave out nearly 2,500 citations during a Click It or Ticket campaign in July and August.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle rider killed in collision in Williams County
JayLynn Patrick
Mandan police locate missing 13-year-old girl
A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has...
Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

Latest News

Farmer's Market Tomatoes
Tomato shortages possible due to western drought
fiday football fever
Friday Football Fever 9/2 PART 2
braves vs patriots
Friday Football Fever 9/2 PART 1
sports
Evening Sports 9/2/22