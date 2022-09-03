Labor Day weekend anticipated to be busy on roadways

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Labor Day weekend is typically a busy weekend on the roads as folks celebrate the unofficial end of summer. In an effort to reduce crashes, law enforcement will be on the lookout for people speeding, not wearing their seat belts, drinking and driving, and driving distracted.

The NDDOT reports that for the year to date there have been 63 fatal crashes. Thirteen of those have been alcohol related and in 28 instances seatbelts were not worn.

Police say citations are meant to prevent injuries and fatalities.

“The hope is that by making people pay that fine for doing that wrong thing, is that it discourages them from doing that more in the future. So, it’s usually a very big deterrent,” said Sgt. Danny Lemieux with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

North Dakota law enforcement gave out nearly 2,500 citations during a Click It or Ticket campaign in July and August.

