Campers at General Sibley Park celebrate the holiday weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the unofficial end of summer and a popular camping site in Bismarck is already full for Labor Day weekend.

General Sibley Park has 113 RV sites and several tent sites for rent. This weekend, the RV spots are booked, but some tent spots are still available. Some campers are using the long weekend to step away from the hustle of the work week.

“Just getting away and relaxing. Just having some cocktails and grilling some red meat just relaxing,” said Mike Johnson of Bismarck.

Johnson said he and his wife reserved their spot all the way back in March. He said the campsite always fills up quickly. Surprisingly, half the people at Sibley Park are from in the Bismarck-Mandan area. The rest come from Canada, Minnesota and a few other states.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.