Tioga man sentenced to three years for possessing child sexual abuse materials

42-year-old Ryan Hobbs
42-year-old Ryan Hobbs(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Tioga man has been sentenced to three years for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Williams County District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue made the decision for 42-year-old Ryan Hobbs Friday. He must also register as a sex offender. Hobbs pleaded guilty to 70 Class C Felony counts in April.

Hobbs apologized to the court, and said he was in the wrong state of mind and will seek treatment.

