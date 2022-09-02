Tioga man sentenced to three years for possessing child sexual abuse materials

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Tioga man has been sentenced to three years for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Williams County District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue made the decision for 42-year-old Ryan Hobbs Friday. He must also register as a sex offender. Hobbs pleaded guilty to 70 Class C Felony counts in April.

Hobbs apologized to the court, and said he was in the wrong state of mind and will seek treatment.

