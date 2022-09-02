Record number of apprenticeships this year in Montana

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Changes to Montana’s apprenticeship rules has brought in a record number of apprentices to the state.

This week, Governor Greg Gianforte said more than 700 people have become apprentices in 2022, which is on track to surpass the totals from the past three years combined. This comes as the state Department of Labor changed their guidelines to allow one journeyman to supervise two apprentices. Previously, the state required two journeymen to supervise one apprentice.

Not only did the change expand access to apprenticeships, it also made the state competitive with their neighbors. Wyoming has the same standard while North Dakota allows up to three apprentices to one journeyman.

The governor said that through the state’s registered apprenticeship program, they’re able to promote access to good-paying careers.

