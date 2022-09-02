North Dakotan’s react to Biden’s ‘Soul of the Nation’ speech

'Soul of the Nation' speech
'Soul of the Nation' speech(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden delivered a rare primetime speech last night addressing some of the things he considers to be the biggest concerns facing the nation.

I spoke to half a dozen people. Some of whom weren’t comfortable going on camera. All but one were unimpressed by the president’s speech.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” said President Biden.

“He’s either having a mental breakdown or what but it didn’t make sense, it really didn’t make sense what he was saying,” said Jeff Azure, who lives in Burleigh County.

“I think it’s a little outlandish that he’d attack a political opponent who’s not even running yet, so I don’t know,” said Steve Furcht of Bismarck.

“I don’t think the Republicans are a threat to democracy,” said Kathy Bird of Bismarck.

President Biden emphasized former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I will not stand by and watch elections in this country stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost,” said President Biden.

And for politicians in the President’s party, it struck a chord.

“I think that Biden was articulating those that resist, those that try to have slates of alternate electors, those that try to keep people from voting, those are things that we don’t embrace here,” said Dem-NPL U.S. Senate candidate Katrina Christiansen.

But Representative Kelly Armstrong says it’s an affront to North Dakotans.

“They’re talking about North Dakota citizens. President Trump has a 60% approval rating in North Dakota. That’s who they’re talking about, they’re talking about my constituents. And so, I’m offended, I’m angry, and I think it was absolutely horribly inappropriate,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong.

President Biden’s speech comes two months before the mid-term elections, which will determine control of both houses of Congress.

Both Congressman Armstrong and Senator John Hoeven are on the ballot in November.

