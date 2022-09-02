Motorcycle rider killed in collision in Williams County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – An 18-year-old Zahl man was killed Friday morning when his motorcycle collided with a semi trailer east of Grenora.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed east on Highway 50 around 10:15 a.m. when a semi began turning left onto the highway from 139th Avenue NW, to head west.

The patrol said the motorcycle struck the semi’s trailer as the semi was making its turn.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man from Scobey, was wearing a seat belt, and was not hurt.

Names will be released after next of kin is notified.

